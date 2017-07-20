Former Seahawk Dave Krieg makes a trip to his old stomping grounds

You may not recognize the name Dave Krieg when you hear it, but the D.C. Everest alum ranks top 10 in NFL undrafted quarterbacks and he took a trip back home to visit his old stomping grounds.

"Coming back here it's like wow I played high school football here," Krieg said. "Now they've won a lot of state championships, so it's pretty cool."

The good ol' success story--a small town boy from Rothschild making it to the pros. However, it wasn't exactly expected. Krieg did not even make All-Conference in high school. His big break finally came four games deep at Milton College.

"I was the 7th string quarterback and there was only 50 guys on the team and I worked my way up eventually and got to start all four years there," Krieg said. "I think doing this was more beneficial for me, rather than playing at a state school. This gave me a lot more practice."

Krieg went on to have an outstanding career in the NFL. He spent 12 seasons with the Seahawks and seven more years sporting additional uniforms, finishing as one of the most prolific passers in league history.

"To be able to play that long is just a blessing," Krieg said. "It just comes from the hard work ethic that I learned here. My grandpa was out on the farm in Halder and I'd drive around out there. That's where the work ethic came from and that's what helped me."

After he concluded his career on the field, he went into real estate and motivational speaking in Arizona. Krieg says retiring from the game wasn't all that easy.

"You're playing for 19 years and you have an itinerary--where you're supposed to be, what you're supposed to do. My passion that I always wanted to do my whole life I already did," Krieg said.

As for his future plans, Krieg does not have any lined up, but he is toying with the idea of coming back to North Central Wisconsin and getting involved in the community.

"Am I going to stay in Phoenix, should I come to Wisconsin? I can get a place on a lake up here," Krieg said. "That's something I'd like to do that way my kids always have a place to come back to and then they can bring their kids."

Krieg says being a small-town Wisconsin guy humbled him when playing in the league and for that he will never forget where he came from.