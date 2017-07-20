UPDATE: Suspect in custody after search in Oneida Co.

One man is in custody after allegedly setting his friend's car on fire in Elcho Thursday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's department.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

Officials were looking for the person responsible for more than three hours. In the meantime, the SWAT team was called in.

"It's always a concern when we don't know what someone's thinking or they're distraught, like they were. We would always be concerned for something like that," said Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman

The scene was cleared around 10 p.m. Thursday. There is no threat to the public.

There was a heavy police presence in a residential area in Elcho Thursday night, according to a Newsline 9 reporter on the scene.

According to a press release, the Oneida County Sheriff's Department received a call at about 6:30 p.m. The person on the phone said a friend drove his car into the woods and started the vehicle on fire on HWY 45. He also said he heard three gunshots.

Thursday at 9:50 p.m. the subjects had still not been found.

Oneida County officials said Thursday night they don't believe anyone has been hurt.

Multiple squad cars are at the scene on HWY 45. Our crew there said it appears officials are using a drone to look for something or someone.

