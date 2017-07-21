Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides

By JULIE PACE

AP Washington Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

That's according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The revelation comes as Mueller's probe into Russia's election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family's business ties. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow tells The Associated Press Thursday that the lawyers "will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue."

The people with knowledge of the matter insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.