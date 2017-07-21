Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides

Posted:

By JULIE PACE
AP Washington Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

That's according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The revelation comes as Mueller's probe into Russia's election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family's business ties. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow tells The Associated Press Thursday that the lawyers "will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue."

The people with knowledge of the matter insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.