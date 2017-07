Milwaukee police are searching for someone who allegedly attacked a man inside a home on the city's east side.

Investigators say someone "cut" the victim around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Brady and Cass streets.

The suspect ran away from the scene, according to police.

Officers searched several locations in the surrounding neighborhood but have not yet been able to find the suspect. WISN 12 News spotted police investigating along portions of Cass Street, Brady Street, Water Street, Astor Street and Land Place,

Police told WISN-TV officers followed a "blood trail" near the scene but came up empty.

The victim is expected to be OK.