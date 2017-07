One person is in custody after a police chase that ended in a rollover crash in Franklin.

The crash happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday near Highway 100 and St. Martins Road.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle was stolen on Thursday evening. Authorities chased it in the Pewaukee area but eventually called off the pursuit.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle on eastbound I-94. They followed it through several communities including New Berlin, Wauwatosa, West Allis and Muskego before the vehicle eventually crashed in Franklin.

The driver was the only one inside the car. He was treated for minor injuries and arrested at the scene.