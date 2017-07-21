Dogs rescued from South Korean 'dog eating festival' arrive in Wisconsin

Five of the 149 dogs that were recently rescued from South Korea, where they were bound to be used as food, arrived in Wisconsin on Thursday and are now in the care of Wisconsin animal care professionals.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County was chosen by Humane Society International as one of the sites around the country to take the dogs saved from the Asian nation, where they were raised to be carved up and used in soup for the annual Bok Nal "dog eating days" festival.

"It's been a long cultural tradition, and it's been something that's been held onto by the elders in their society," said Jennifer Smieja with HAWS Waukesha. "However, from what we understand, the youth in Korea is starting to completely oppose and reject that type of thinking."

Three of the dogs were taken to a center in Sheboygan.

HAWS Waukesha officials said they'll be receiving more dogs from South Korea in the coming days. Some of the animals will be soon be ready for adoption. Others may take a while to socialize.