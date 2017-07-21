Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Richland County, more rain expected

Severe flooding after heavy rainfall in Richland County Wednesday night is creating havoc for people like Lorin Gabby.

He and his wife were off camping. When they returned home, access to their house was cut off by flood water.

“We run home this morning, parked below the water and walked to the house. And kinda got everything secured and buttoned down,” Bagby said.

The significant amount of rain has created flash flooding in the area, forcing county officials to close some roads.

“Highway 80 north of Richland Center going towards Hillsboro, that road has been impacted. State Highway 131, which goes between the village of Viola and the village of La Sarge has been impacted, said Darin Gudgeon, Emergency Management Director, Richland County.

Bagby has lived in Richland County more than 60 years and said he's seen this type of flooding before.

“I’m surprised I’m not having my taxes raised because I’ve got lakefront property more often than not. I think we have a 100 year flood every five years."

The water has risen so high in some areas, it's turned fields into rivers. With more rain expected, emergency officials are worried about flood water moving south.

“We had subsequent rain. Another major one come through which lasted a little bit longer. And that just exacerbated the situation,” Gudgeon said.

With more rain in the forecast, Bagby isn't counting on being back home anytime soon.

“Stuck it out till the water started dropping and now we're going back to the campground.”