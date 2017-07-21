UPDATE: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Iowa town, Mayor: "Stay away"

A Tornado Warning was issued for northern Clayton county including McGregor, IA at 5:54 pm.

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 110 mph

Path length /Statute/: 5.7 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 400 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 2 - minor

Start date: Jul 19 2017

Start time: 6:08 pm

Start location: 5 miles west of McGregor, IA

End date: Jul 19 2017

End time: 6:16 pm

End location: McGregor, IA

UPDATE: The Mayor of McGregor is urging anyone not from McGregor to stay away from the small town on the Mississippi as they work to clean up damage from a confirmed EF-1 tornado.

"Stay away. If you live in town, and you have to get to your home in town, come in, use caution. Go to your homes, stay in your homes. Avoid the downtown area if you can. If you don't live in town, don't come in," said Mayor Harold Brooks.

He and Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi say it's too early for damage estimates, but say the worst of the damage is along McGregor's Main St.

Brooks says they've heard it could take anywhere from two to seven days to restore power to the 1,000 or so without it right now.

Tschirgi said they know of two people for sure that are displaced, but believe that number could be in the hundreds because of the lack of power and oppressive heat that has moved in.

Food and shelter are available at St. Mary's Church for residents, first responders and certified volunteer crews.

The Salvation Army will have a canteen there.

The City of Marquette community room will serve as a cooling center for McGregor residents looking to get out of the heat. It's also available for charging of devices.

Another press conference will be held at 4 p.m.

-------------------------------------------

UPDATE: There is a tornado survey being done in McGregor to confirm tornado damage. Preliminary estimates are winds up to 110 mph, which is an EF-1 rating.

--------------------------------------------

Strong winds ripped apart buildings in McGregor.

The Clayton County sheriff says he's not aware of any injuries, but there is a big mess because of last night's storms.

Bricks are covering cars and streets. The town also does not have power this morning.

Law enforcement is blocking access to the community. Only those who live there will be allowed into town.

A shelter has been set up at St. Mary's Church.