Farms across Central Wisconsin deliver fresh organic produce weekly to various locations throughout the area.

Red door Family Farm in Athens serves Wausau, Edgar, Stratford, and Marshfield through its community supported agriculture program or CSA. Community members buy in for the season and then pick up boxes of fresh greens and fruits each Wednesday.

Owners Tenzin and Stacey Botsford say they named the farm 'Red Door' in reference to an internationally recognized symbol for welcoming. They aim to offer their community an in-depth look at the farming process anytime by keeping that red door open.

Red Door Family Farm also sells produce every week at the Wausau farmer's market.