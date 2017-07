Authorities are still looking for two of seven men indicted in a large-scale methamphetamine seizure in Brown County.

Drug agents seized more than 10 pounds of meth that has a street value of about $485,000. By comparison, Brown County sheriff's officials seized nearly half that amount in all of 2016.

Drug task force Lt. Matt Ronk tells WLUK-TV the magnitude of the operation is the reason for the federal charges. Ronk says heroin, LSD, marijuana and prescription drugs were also seized.

Each of the men face anywhere from five to 42 years in prison if convicted.