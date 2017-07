At least 20 vehicles had their tires punctured early Friday, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

The incident happened in the alleys and driveways of homes near the 2100-2300 blocks of Illinois Avenue, Michigan Avenue and Fremont Street in Stevens Point.

The vehicles tires were punctured with an unknown object, according to the police.

The Stevens Point Police Department asks for the public's help identifying witnesses or suspects to the crime. If you have any information, you should contact Detective Sgt. Tony Babl at 715-346-1515.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Portage County Crime Stoppers 1-888-346-6600.