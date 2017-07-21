Promotion Producer - WAOW

WAOW TV, a dominant ABC affiliate in beautiful Wausau, WI is looking for an energetic individual who wants to work in the exciting world of television promotion.

The Promotions team at WAOW is looking for a skilled writer/producer to create powerful concepts to market a message or tell a story. The successful candidate will use video to produce memorable promotions and work with talented professionals to produce original content. You will be responsible for the daily writing, shooting, and editing that markets our content on multiple platforms. Strong communication skills and knowledge in video and graphic production is essential.

Applicants should have an understanding of branding and knowledge of non-linear editing and videography. The ideal candidate should also be able to develop strong spots on tight deadlines. This position requires a relevant communications degree and/or experience.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

To apply, please send cover letter, resume and references to:

Kelly Fuller

Senior Administration and Human Resources Manager kfuller@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer