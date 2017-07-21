Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on display in Rothschild in a tribute that continues through Sunday.
Listing the names of more than 58,000 soldiers and Marines who died during the more than decade-long war that ended in 1975, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall is set up at Wausau Homes.
"It's a very good thing. Very, very good to see fallen veterans, people who sacrificed their lives for our freedom," said Earl Heil, a Kronenwetter Vietnam-era veteran who visited the black wall Friday.
It's a replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., that was dedicated in 1982.
There are activities planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
FRIDAY, JULY 21
· Police, Fire, K9, SWAT, and Bomb Squad Vehicles on Display
· 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House
SATURDAY, JULY 22
· National Guard Vehicles on Display
· 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House
· 12 p.m. - Color Guard
· 1:30 p.m. - Adventures in the Spirit Creativity Ministry
· 3 p.m. - Motorcycle Ride of Honor
· 8:30 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil
SUNDAY, JULY 23
·National Guard Vehicles on Display
·10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Church Service
·11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House · 12 p.m. - Color Guard
· 2:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies with Echo Taps and Balloon Release
As Newsline 9 reported earlier, Wausau Homes President Jay Schuette came up with the idea to bring the wall to central Wisconsin.
"There's a lot of people that are connected to Vietnam in some way, shape or form still dealing with the experience," he said.