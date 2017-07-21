Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Rothschild - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Rothschild

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on display in Rothschild in a tribute that continues through Sunday.

Listing the names of more than 58,000 soldiers and Marines who died during the more than decade-long war that ended in 1975, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall is set up at Wausau Homes.

"It's a very good thing. Very, very good to see fallen veterans, people who  sacrificed their lives for our freedom," said Earl Heil, a Kronenwetter Vietnam-era veteran who visited the black wall Friday.

It's a replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., that was dedicated in 1982.

There are activities planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

FRIDAY, JULY 21

· Police, Fire, K9, SWAT, and Bomb Squad Vehicles on Display
· 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House

SATURDAY, JULY 22

· National Guard Vehicles on Display
· 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House
· 12 p.m. - Color Guard
· 1:30 p.m. - Adventures in the Spirit Creativity Ministry
· 3 p.m. - Motorcycle Ride of Honor
· 8:30 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil

SUNDAY, JULY 23

·National Guard Vehicles on Display
·10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Church Service
·11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House                                                                                                                                                                           · 12 p.m. - Color Guard
· 2:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies with Echo Taps and Balloon Release

As Newsline 9 reported earlier, Wausau Homes President Jay Schuette came up with the idea to bring the wall to central Wisconsin.

"There's a lot of people that are connected to Vietnam in some way, shape or form still dealing with the experience," he said.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.