Firearms prohibited at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Firearms will not be allowed on the grounds of the Wisconsin Valley Fair in August.

It's not a new rule, but this year authorities said there will be more signs letting people know about the policy.

“Hopefully everyone would be able to see a sign before entering the fairgrounds or the grandstand area,” Wausau Police Detective Captain Matthew Barnes said.

The decision was made by the fair board. Security will be handled by the Wausau Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Barnes said if officers see someone who they believe has a gun, they will stop them.

“We're going to make contact with them and address the rules,” he said. “And ask them to leave the fairgrounds and come back without that firearm.”

This year's Friday night act, Ted Nugent, drew criticism from community members.

“You have to plan for crowd security and that's something that we do,” Barnes said. “So it's no different response for us regardless of who the performer is throughout the week at the fair.”

The fair board could not be reached for comment Friday.

