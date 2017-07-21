Town of Knowlton to review Airbnb controversy

An online hospitality service will be a topic of discussion for a town in Marathon County come Monday.

The website Airbnb allows people to book short-term rental homes with the click of a button.

Tim Bower who lives in the Town of Knowlton said that his quality of life has gone way down since his neighbor began renting out the next door property at the end of June.

The owner of that rental home, who declined comment on the issue, said that he only rented the property a few times during the summer to pay for taxes on the home.

Bower believes the issue has gone too far.

"When you make [up to] $600 a night renting a home out, what's his incentive to stop," he said. "This is a business. This is a profitable business."

The Marathon County Planning Department said they are investigating the matter.

The issue will be discussed at a town meeting at the city's municipal center on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The owner of the rental property said he plans on using the home as a summer cottage and rental home.