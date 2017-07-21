Brewers aim to end 5-game skid, hold on to NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to end to a five-game losing streak that has weakened their grip on the National League Central lead.

The Brewers start a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies tonight. Milwaukee was swept in a four-game series in Pittsburgh.

The five-game skid ties a season high for Milwaukee. A 5 1/2-game lead in the division at the All-Star break has been reduced to just a game with the second-place Chicago Cubs on a six-game winning streak.

Manager Craig Counsell's team has had a lead in each loss during the skid. It's the first time that has happened to the Brewers since 1993.

The Brewers hope to turn things around in Philadelphia, where they are 11-3 over their last 14 games at Citizens Bank Park.