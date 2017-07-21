Former Milwaukee firefighter gets 10 years in prison for Opening - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Milwaukee firefighter gets 10 years in prison for Opening Day crash that killed two

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

A former Milwaukee firefighter will spend the next 10 years in prison for an Opening Day 2016 crash near Miller Park that killed two people.

Joshua Larson will also spend four years on extended supervision.

Larson took a plea deal in May, pleading guilty to two of four charges connected to the crash on South 60th Street, near Miller Park.

Larson was terminated by the Milwaukee Fire Department three months after the crash that killed Uber driver Yoruba Sly-Lundasi and his passenger, Wendell Johnson.

Prosecutors said the 31-year-old was going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before he hit the brakes and crashed. Police said Larson's blood alcohol was 0.172. Larson said he had drunk four beers at the game before getting behind the wheel.

