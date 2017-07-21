Crash closes all lanes on highway in Waupaca Co.

A crash in Waupaca has blocked all lanes of Highway 54.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened on Highway 54 at County Q just before 10 p.m. The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.
Officials advise drivers take an alternate route. If traveling eastbound on Highway 54, take northbound County Q to southbound US 10 back to Highway 54. Reverse for westbound travel.
