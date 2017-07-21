Crash closes all lanes on highway in Waupaca Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crash closes all lanes on highway in Waupaca Co.

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUPACA (WAOW) -

A crash in Waupaca has blocked all lanes of Highway 54.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened on Highway 54 at County Q just before 10 p.m. The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Officials advise drivers take an alternate route. If traveling eastbound on Highway 54, take northbound County Q to southbound US 10 back to Highway 54. Reverse for westbound travel.

Stay with Newsline 9 for any updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.