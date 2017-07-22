Wausau legion baseball wins Region 2 tournament, punches ticket to state playoffs

On Saturday, July 1 the Wausau Bulldogs owned a 3-15 overall record, 20 days later they are headed to the state tournament.

On a day in which it needed to sweep previously undefeated Stevens Point, Tom Magnuson's legion baseball team came through. In the first game, the Bulldogs outlasted the Sixers 7-6 in 10 innings. The hot bats continued in game two as Wausau defeated Stevens Point 13-5 to become the Class AAA Region Two champion.

Wausau will face Appleton Regional at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in the opening game of the state tournament. The tournament is being held at Sunset Park in Kimberly.