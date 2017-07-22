Republicans embrace tax hikes targeting Democratic states

Republicans aren't usually big on raising taxes, but they are really eager to eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Why? A look at the states that benefit the most from the tax break helps explain it -- they are all Democratic strongholds.

New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and California top the list of states that benefit the most. Not a single Republican-leaning state ranks in the top 10.

Proposals by House GOP leaders and President Donald Trump would repeal the tax break as part of their package to overhaul the U.S. tax code.

They are getting a lot of pushback from Republican lawmakers in Democratic-controlled states.

The standoff illustrates how hard it is for Congress to eliminate any popular tax break.

