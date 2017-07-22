Shakespeare returns to Rib Mountain - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Shakespeare returns to Rib Mountain

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Summit Players, a summer based theater group, visited Rib Mountain State Park Friday.

Each summer the tours Wisconsin state parks, performing Shakespeare and offering workshops to children and "fun adults."

Dozens came out to participate in the workshops, which featured basic theater exercises, discussions on Shakespeare, and the connections to nature in his works.

After the workshops, the Summit Players performed "The Comedy of Errors" at the Rib Mountain Amphitheater.

