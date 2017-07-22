Wisconsin county divided over waterfront development plan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin county divided over waterfront development plan

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) -- An eastern Wisconsin community remains divided on what to do with a key piece of waterfront land.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that Sturgeon Bay officials want to move forward with development of the land but a dispute over how much of the land and water the city owns has slowed the project.

The Public Trust Doctrine requires the state ensure everyone has access to its waters. A circuit court judge ruled the city can't develop the land until the state Department of Natural Resources determines an official line between the land and water.

The city and those opposing development were unhappy with the department's line.

The DNR is expected to hold a public hearing next month to discuss a compromise.

