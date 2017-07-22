Wausau National Little League aims for Wisconsin state championship

The Wausau National Little League All-Stars are one step closer to Williamsport, PA and the Little League World Series. The team compiled a 4-1 record through the District 5 tournament and outscored opponents 65-28 en route to winning back-to-back championships. Now, they begin play in the state tournament held at West Bend Little League.

The state tournament consists of just six teams from across the state. Each district champion plays the other five in a round robin format. From there, the top four teams advance to the semifinals. Below are the participating little leagues and tournament schedule:

District 1 Champions: Whitefish Bay Little League

District 2 Champions: Appleton National Little League

District 3 Champions: Rice Lake Little League

District 4 Champions: West Madison American Little League

District 5 Champions: Wausau National Little League

District 6 Champions: Kenosha American Little League

Tournament Schedule:

Saturday, July 22

Kenosha American vs. Whitefish Bay, 3:00 p.m.

Appleton National vs. Wausau National , 4:00 p.m.

, 4:00 p.m. West Madison American vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Whitefish Bay vs. Rice Lake, 1:00 p.m.

Kenosha American vs. Appleton National, 2:00 p.m.

West Madison American vs. Wausau National, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Kenosha American vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.

West Madison American vs. Appleton National, 5:30 p.m.

Whitefish Bay vs. Wausau National, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Appleton National vs. Whitefish Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Rice Lake vs. Wausau National , 8:00 p.m.

, 8:00 p.m. Kenosha American vs. West Madison American, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Whitefish Bay vs. West Madison American, 5:30 p.m.

Kenosha American vs. Wausau National , 5:30 p.m.

, 5:30 p.m. Appleton National vs. Rice Lake, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Semifinal Game No. 1, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal Game No. 2, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28