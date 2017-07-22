Wausau National Little League aims for Wisconsin state championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
The Wausau National Little League All-Stars are one step closer to Williamsport, PA and the Little League World Series. The team compiled a 4-1 record through the District 5 tournament and outscored opponents 65-28 en route to winning back-to-back championships. Now, they begin play in the state tournament held at West Bend Little League.
Related: Jirschele family grooms next generation of baseball talent
The state tournament consists of just six teams from across the state. Each district champion plays the other five in a round robin format. From there, the top four teams advance to the semifinals. Below are the participating little leagues and tournament schedule:
District 1 Champions: Whitefish Bay Little League
District 2 Champions: Appleton National Little League
District 3 Champions: Rice Lake Little League
District 4 Champions: West Madison American Little League
District 5 Champions: Wausau National Little League
District 6 Champions: Kenosha American Little League
Tournament Schedule:
Saturday, July 22
- Kenosha American vs. Whitefish Bay, 3:00 p.m.
- Appleton National vs. Wausau National, 4:00 p.m.
- West Madison American vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
- Whitefish Bay vs. Rice Lake, 1:00 p.m.
- Kenosha American vs. Appleton National, 2:00 p.m.
- West Madison American vs. Wausau National, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, July 24
- Kenosha American vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.
- West Madison American vs. Appleton National, 5:30 p.m.
- Whitefish Bay vs. Wausau National, 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
- Appleton National vs. Whitefish Bay, 5:30 p.m.
- Rice Lake vs. Wausau National, 8:00 p.m.
- Kenosha American vs. West Madison American, 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
- Whitefish Bay vs. West Madison American, 5:30 p.m.
- Kenosha American vs. Wausau National, 5:30 p.m.
- Appleton National vs. Rice Lake, 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
- Semifinal Game No. 1, 5:30 p.m.
- Semifinal Game No. 2, 8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 28
- Championship Game, 6:00 p.m. (Winner advances to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis)