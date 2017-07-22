Wausau National Little League aims for Wisconsin state champions - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau National Little League aims for Wisconsin state championship

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau National Little League All-Stars are one step closer to Williamsport, PA and the Little League World Series. The team compiled a 4-1 record through the District 5 tournament and outscored opponents 65-28 en route to winning back-to-back championships. Now, they begin play in the state tournament held at West Bend Little League. 

Related: Jirschele family grooms next generation of baseball talent

The state tournament consists of just six teams from across the state. Each district champion plays the other five in a round robin format. From there, the top four teams advance to the semifinals. Below are the participating little leagues and tournament schedule: 

District 1 Champions:  Whitefish Bay Little League

District 2 Champions:  Appleton National Little League

District 3 Champions:  Rice Lake Little League

District 4 Champions:  West Madison American Little League

District 5 Champions:  Wausau National Little League

District 6 Champions:  Kenosha American Little League

Tournament Schedule: 

Saturday, July 22

  • Kenosha American vs. Whitefish Bay, 3:00 p.m.
  • Appleton National vs. Wausau National, 4:00 p.m.
  • West Madison American vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

  • Whitefish Bay vs. Rice Lake, 1:00 p.m.
  • Kenosha American vs. Appleton National, 2:00 p.m.
  • West Madison American vs. Wausau National, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

  • Kenosha American vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.
  • West Madison American vs. Appleton National, 5:30 p.m.
  • Whitefish Bay vs. Wausau National, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

  • Appleton National vs. Whitefish Bay, 5:30 p.m.
  • Rice Lake vs. Wausau National, 8:00 p.m.
  • Kenosha American vs. West Madison American, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

  • Whitefish Bay vs. West Madison American, 5:30 p.m.
  • Kenosha American vs. Wausau National, 5:30 p.m.
  • Appleton National vs. Rice Lake, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

  • Semifinal Game No. 1, 5:30 p.m.
  • Semifinal Game No. 2, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28

  • Championship Game, 6:00 p.m. (Winner advances to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.