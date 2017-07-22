Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly host soccer camp at UWSP

Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly made their first stop at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to host their Team First Soccer Academy camp. Kids ages 7-18 had the chance to improve their techniques and learn first-class skills from arguably some of the best soccer players in the world.

"It is a dream come true," UWSP Forward Gracie Wendels said. "Not gonna lie when they first walked in I was like 'oh gosh I'm going to cry' because it's something every soccer player dreams of."

The players from the U.S. Women's National team joined forces once they retired from the game. After 17 years of playing together, they wanted to give back and share their love and passion for the sport.

"We always put the team first whenever our training was," Kristine Lilly said. "We made sure we were fit so that our team would be successful. We made sure we had technical skills--so Team First [Academy] came from that."

At the two day camp, boys and girls get to learn firsthand from the World Cup winners. They are taught the "Team First Philosophy": what it takes to be a personality, a playmaker and a factor in the game.

"A lot of the time, we tend to play things safe," Mia Hamm said. "What we're trying to share with them is that making mistakes and sometimes failure is a part of our learning and growth."

"Basically we just want the kids to relate to us and be able to know that they have a future if they want it and they have to go after it," Lilly said.

The two are immersed in every session of the camp to help the players gain a greater sense of confidence, so the next time they step out onto a field, they'll be ready.

"To be able to come to the heartbeat of America means a lot to us because there are so many passionate young players who want to be seen, but also want to know how to continue to improve themselves," Hamm said.

Hamm and Lilly say the goal is to expand Team First. They would eventually like to hit all 50 states in the U.S. because they love to see the camp's affect on soccer players across the country.