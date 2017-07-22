Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Waupaca Co.

\WAUPACA CO., (WBAY) -- A 55-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday night in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's office, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Friday on State Highway 54 in the Town of Farmington.

Officials say the victim had been seen walking down the middle of the road when a 17-year-old driving an SUV hit him.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

State Highway 54 was detoured for more than 2 hours while they attended to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of family.