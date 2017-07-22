Veterans honored with free kayaking in Wausau

Around a dozen veterans from around the Midwest were honored with free kayaking at Wausau Whitewater Park on Saturday.

The annual event gives both active duty and retired veterans the chance to pick up a new hobby, or polish off their skills.

"I feel euphoric when I'm on the water. I can't get enough of it," said retired Army veteran Rick Klade, who's been kayaking since 1990 and is now a volunteer with the event. "These guys gave everything they had to the country and now it's time for them to get enjoyment and fulfillment back."

The event was a collaborative effort between Wausau Whitewater and Team River Runner to help get veterans out on the water.

"Water seems to really help [the veterans]. The smoothness, the calmness, the paddling out there [and] the comradery," said Craig Esposito with Team River Runner of Milwaukee. "We'll take care of them."

"These guys have volunteered to serve their country," said Tom Schrader with Wausau Whitewater. "They only deserve the best we can give them."

The free kayaking was not just for veterans. Family members were also invited to join their heroes.