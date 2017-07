The Brown County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating an incident where an officer from Ashwaubenon Public Safety was hit on the highway.

Officials say the public safety officer was struck around 11:25 p.m Saturday night on highway 41 southbound, south of Waube Lane.

The public Safety officer, who has not yet been identified, was outside his patrol car at the scene of a car fire when the vehicle struck him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities investigating the case say the driver of the vehicle that struck the public safety officer was arrested for drunk driving.

This is a developing story.