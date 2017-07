UPDATE: According to a release from the Department of Transportation, all lanes of Highway 153 are reopen as of 2:40 p.m.

----

Two people are hurt after a tractor vs. SUV crash near Spencer Sunday afternoon, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Fred Goch said the crash happened on Highway 153 near County Road F around 1:20 p.m. All lanes on Highway 153 were blocked as of 2:20 p.m.

The two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. No other information is available at this time.