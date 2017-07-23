Phillies beat Brewers behind Williams, Eickhoff, Kendrick

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with two hits and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Sunday.

Williams continues to shine since his call-up before the All-Star break. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season, to break a scoreless tie, and drove in another run during a four-run fifth that broke open the game.

Williams is hitting .309 with 15 RBIs in just 75 plate appearances this month. Ten of his 21 hits have been for extra bases.

Kendrick had the big hit in the fifth to break a 2-all tie with a two-run single. He increased his batting average to .353, which will be especially attractive to contenders as the trade deadline approaches next Monday.

Eickhoff (2-7) limited Milwaukee to three hits in six innings.