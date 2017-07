Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

The department says the boy was shot Saturday evening outside of a residence on the 3600 block of North 23rd Street.

Authorities are attempting to identify suspects in the case.

Police didn't immediately identify the victim of the shooting. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the child's family has identified him as Justin Evans Jr.

The newspaper reports that records show Evans is the city's youngest victim to die from gunfire this year.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted that an autopsy is set for Monday.