Planes race to Merrill before EAA Airventure

More than 70 airplanes raced across the Badger State before landing in Wausau to fuel up before heading down to Experimental Aircraft Association Airventure in Oshkosh.

"They come here and they know there is a big feast waiting for them," said EAA Chapter 640 Vice President, Dave Conrad.

The pilots started in Mount Vernon, Ill. and raced into Merrill, WI as a kickoff to the 20th anniversary of the EAA Airventure.

"This is the perfect start to the week," said pilot, Mike Patey. "This is more than a hobby, it's our passion."

Sunday was an opportunity for the pilots to be treated to a lunch and for the Wausau community to look at the various airplanes.

"This is a great day," said pilot, Keith Phillips. "The Wausau EAA chapter puts on a great event that we always look forward to."

Phillips is a two time Vietnam War fighter pilot who has always had a passion for flying airplanes.

"I went into the military and played fighter pilot for over 20 years," said Phillips. "And then retired from the Air Force in 1977, and I've been flying ever since."

Many of the pilots have different stories on how their passion for flying began but one thing they all share is the love they have for their planes.

The EAA Airventure kicks off Monday and goes through the following Sunday.