SPASH's Joey Hauser chooses Marquette over Wisconsin

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Four-star forward Joey Hauser, who has helped lead SPASH to three state championships in three years, will play his college ball at Marquette.

Hauser made the announcement Sunday via his Twitter. Starting in the fall of 2018, Hauser will re-join his brother, Sam, in Milwaukee. The two won two WIAA Division 1 state championships together in 2015 and '16.

Hauser was also considering Wisconsin and Michigan State. Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski made Hauser the top priority for Marquette's 2018 recruiting class, attending all of his AAU tournaments this summer.

One of the top recruiting prospects in the class of 2018, Hauser is ranked No. 49 in the class by ESPN. He averaged 23.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers in the 2016-'17 season, helping to lead SPASH to a program record third-straight state championship. They became the first Division 1 team to three-peat since the 1990s.

