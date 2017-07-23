Closing ceremonies for traveling Vietnam War Wall in Rothschild

A closing ceremony was held in honor of the more than 58,000 men and women who were killed or missing during the Vietnam War on Sunday.

The traveling Vietnam Wall made its way to Wausau Homes in Rothschild on Wednesday and has been up ever since.

The wall was brought to Central Wisconsin thanks to the help of numerous sponsors to give people the opportunity to thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"[Vietnam veterans] were pretty much forgotten back when the Vitenam War was going [and] we're trying to fix that now," said Ron Worthey with Souls of Honor, a sponsor of the event. "These people stepped up to serve their country. Even though they knew it could cost them their life and they did it anyway."

Veterans and civilians alike came to the ceremony, capped off with a playing of echo taps and a balloon release, to find their loved ones who were taken during the conflict.

"Heartwarming. Emotional. Lots of years. A lot of letters," said Virginia Tretter, who made the trip from Minnesota to see the wall. "It brings back great memories, of course. And it makes me proud of my freedom and I'm glad I live in the U.S.A."

The wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the monument in Washington D.C.

The wall travels all over the country and its next stop will be in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.