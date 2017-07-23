Salmon tournament kicks off in Kewaunee, Door counties

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) -- Anglers from around the nation are competing in the K/D Salmon Tournament in Kewaunee and Door counties.

WBAY-TV reports that the grand prize winner will reel in $10,000 cash. The 9-day tournament kicked off Saturday.

Tournament organizer Kevin Naze says the goal is to bring people into area towns where the livelihoods of many people depend on fishermen.

Prizes are awarded based on the weight of the fish. Participants have until July 30 to weigh their fish.