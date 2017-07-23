Salmon tournament kicks off in Kewaunee, Door counties - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Salmon tournament kicks off in Kewaunee, Door counties

Posted:

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) -- Anglers from around the nation are competing in the K/D Salmon Tournament in Kewaunee and Door counties.

WBAY-TV reports that the grand prize winner will reel in $10,000 cash. The 9-day tournament kicked off Saturday.

Tournament organizer Kevin Naze says the goal is to bring people into area towns where the livelihoods of many people depend on fishermen.

Prizes are awarded based on the weight of the fish. Participants have until July 30 to weigh their fish.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.