Alert issued, canceled for convicted violent sex offender in Portage County

A convicted violent sex offender is now behind bars in Portage County.

Sheriff's officials say, late Sunday night an alert was issued, notifying people that Peter Yogerst was in violation of his electronic monitoring system.

Shortly after, the 41-year-old was taken into custody.

Yogerst was convicted of his crime in Washington County in 1995. To be considered a violent sexual offender, Yogerst needed to meet a specific set of criteria that includes being dangerous to others, having a mental disorder, and having committed a violent sexual crime. Since his conviction, he has served time in both prison and a civil treatment center.

In January, a judge placed Yogerst in the Town of Alban, sparking controversy from residents.

Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time.