EAA AirVenture starts Monday in Oshkosh.

Organizers say Wittman Regional Airport becomes the world's busiest airport during the annual fly-in convention -- which runs through Sunday.

10,000 aircraft and more than 500,000 visitors are expected at the event.

There will be hundreds of ground displays and air performances.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will also be able to see the jets in action on Thursday when the jets conduct their orientation flights. The Blue Angels team will begin arriving in Oshkosh as early as Monday.

Airports across the state typically see a spike in air traffic before and during EAA AirVenture as aircraft make their way to and from the event.

