Ryan says special counsel Muller is not 'biased partisan'

House Speaker Paul Ryan says special counsel Robert Mueller is not a biased partisan, even as President Donald Trump has decried the investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia as a witch hunt.

Ryan commented Monday during an interview on the "Jay Weber Show" on WISN-AM in Milwaukee. Ryan was asked why more Republicans aren't defending Trump in light of the Mueller investigation.

Ryan says the facts uncovered through the Mueller and congressional investigations will "vindicate themselves." And he says there's no question that Mueller is a Republican, noting that he was first appointed FBI director under Republican President George W. Bush in 2001.

Ryan says, "I don't think many people are saying Bob Mueller is a biased partisan. He's anything but."