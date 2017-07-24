Family: Boy, 6, crawled to porch to die after being shot

A 6-year-old boy shot in front of family members while playing outside on the city’s north side on Saturday evening crawled to the porch of his grandmother’s home and died, family members said Sunday.

Justin Evans, Jr., who recently graduated kindergarten and who loved football, basketball and fishing, was hit by at least one bullet near North 23rd and West Nash streets.

His aunt, Jasmine Jones, said she knew immediately that her nephew wasn’t going to make it.

“The way he looked at me like he wanted to say, ‘Bye’ to me or something. Like, this hurts my heart. I have to live with this for the rest of my life,” she said.

“This is heartbreaking. We can't take this. … He was innocent. He didn't deserve to die like this right here on this porch in front of my face.”

The little boy’s grandmother said she wishes should could have taken the bullet instead.

“I wish I would have seen it coming,” said Cindy Kloss. “This little boy has just gone to heaven for no reason and it wasn't his time.”

Jones said she can’t believe someone would open fire in a neighborhood where children were enjoying a warm summer evening.

“And you still pull a gun out and pull the trigger, and my nephew had to suffer for this? she said. “Just turn yourself in or something.”

Police have no one in custody. Police said they’re working to identify a suspect.

Family members scheduled a vigil for Justin for Sunday at 7 p.m.