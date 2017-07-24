Clark Co. horse euthanized after getting West Nile disease

MADISON (WAOW) - A horse in Clark County got infected with West Nile virus and became the first this year to be euthanized because of the mosquito-transmitted virus, the state Agriculture Department said Monday.

The yearling Standardbred cross gelding had not been vaccinated against the disease, said Dr. Julie McGwin, state equine program veterinarian.

"It’s been a very wet summer so far this year, which contributes to a growing mosquito problem,” she said in a statement.

West Nile Virus is caused by a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, and may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, and is fatal to horses in 90 percent of cases, McGwin said.

Symptoms in horses include depression, appetite loss, drooping eyelids and lower lip, fever, weakness, twitching, paralysis or lack of coordination, aimless wandering, circling and blindness.

The virus is not contagious between horses, but can be carried by mosquitoes from an avian, or bird, host to horses and humans. The virus does not pass directly between people and horses. Mosquitoes biting warm-blooded animals is the only route of transmission.

Horses that have not already been vaccinated this year for West Nile virus or other mosquito-borne diseases are at greater risk, McGwin said. “Those horse owners who have vaccinated should check with their veterinarians to see whether a booster is appropriate.”