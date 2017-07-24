Wisconsin officer struck along interstate in critical condition

Ashwaubenon Public Safety has identified an officer who was hit by an alleged drunk driver as Brian Murphy, 34.

Murphy, a two-year veteran of the force, has had two surgeries. The first surgery was "life-saving," according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Police say the officer's condition has improved, but he's still critical.

"He's in bad shape," Capt. Jody Crocker said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.

Officials say the public safety officer was struck around 11:25 Saturday night on Interstate 41 southbound, south of Waube Lane.

Officer Murphy and another officer were at the scene of a vehicle fire.

Public Safety says the officer had his emergency lights on, and cones and flares were on the roadway to divert traffic. Also, there were a number of emergency vehicles with lights flashing on the highway.

Police say torrential rainfall and street flooding slowed the rescue teams.

"At the time, God wasn't looking down on us too favorably in getting Officer Murphy to the hospital in a timely matter," said Chief Eric Dunning.

Jail records show Kalin McGuire is expected to appear in court on charges of Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and OWI Passenger under 16.

Police say McGuire called 911 to report the crash.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety said it has received messages of support from people around the world.

"Please keep the officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead," reads a post on the department's Facebook page.