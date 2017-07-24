Movie viewing at cemetery sparks debate in Wausau

A showing of the movie Ghostbusters in a Wausau cemetery has sparked a debate on Facebook.

Restlawn Memorial Park will be showing the movie on Aug. 11, according to a Facebook post. The cemetery posted a response after hearing some feedback on the event.

"We would never condone unethical behavior in the cemetery or within our community. This is intended to be a family, community oriented, summertime event. With this new knowledge, we hope that even if you don't want to participate, you can feel comfortable in knowing the families that want to participate and the Restlawn staff, are being respectful of everyone's thoughts and opinions regarding the cemetery."

Cemetery leaders say the movie-goers will not be on burial land.

"We have noticed some concern but we are certainly not trying to offend anyone," said Restlawn employee, Sue Syring. "We chose a location that that is not used at all for burials in fact it will never be developed for that purpose."

The cemetery tells Newsline 9 that this is a community outreach that is a free and fun event for families.

"It's just one thing in some of the things we're trying to get going," said Syring. "We would like to use the park for other things as well, we're thinking about a 5K, that kind of thing."

Coolers and carry ins are welcome, the gates will open at 7:30 p.m.