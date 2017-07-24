Training Camp Special event kicks off Pack Attack Monday

Join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for a Pack Attack Training Camp Special Monday at Dale's Weston Lanes.

Brandon will be joined by Packers cornerback Davon House.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for food and fun along with vehicle test drives provided by Brickner Family Autogroup.

Those who participate in the test drive can have an item autographed and are entered to win two tickets to a Packers game!

The show taping starts earlier than usual at 6 p.m. We hope to see you there!