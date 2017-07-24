Tigerton driver in fatal crash had 0.30 percent blood-alcohol level

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 29-year-old Tigerton woman accused of driving drunk when her vehicle crossed a center line and hit and killed a motorcycle driver had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit to drive, according to a criminal complaint.

Billy Jo McSherry was in court for the first time Monday after being charged with seven felonies late last week.

Among the charges she faces is homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and battery to an emergency rescue worker in the July 8 crash on state Highway 49 that killed Robert Korhonen, 48, of Antigo, and critically injured his 25-year-old daughter Stacey Zarda.

McSherry told investigators she consumed three "alcoholic beverages" before driving that day, the complaint said. A preliminary test put her blood-alcohol level at 0.30 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent,

McSherry is to return to court Aug. 7 for a preliminary hearing when prosecutors must present evidence to justify the charges, according to online Portage County court records.

According to the complaint, a driver following McSherry's car said he saw it swerve onto the gravel shoulder at one point before crossing the center line and colliding head on with the motorcycle, sending it 10 feet into the air and the riders "twice as high as that."

The witness stopped to help and saw an uncoordinated McSherry get out of her car and say, "Oh my God. I killed two people. ... I didn't mean to do it," repeating the latter phrase "at least 100 times," the complaint said.

She told a sheriff's deputy she did not see the motorcycle, the complaint said.

The complaint said McSherry got belligerent at a hospital, "swearing loudly and screaming," and tried to bite a worker before she was restrained in a bed.

McSherry, who is jailed on a $350,000 bond, has been convicted of drunken driving twice before, in 2011 and 2014, the complaint said.

At the time of the fatal crash, McSherry's nine-year-old daughter was a passenger in the car, investigators said.

The maximum punishment for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle is 40 years in prison.