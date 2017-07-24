Man uses theater marquee for marriage proposal

Dan Carpenter's girlfriend noticed a special message on the Riverside Theater marquee in Milwaukee. That's when he got down on one knee.

Carpenter told WISN-TV he was planning the proposal outside Riverside -- the same theater where he and Kat Dellenbach spent one of their first dates.

"I had this light bulb moment," Carpenter said. "I was wondering if I can use the marquee instead of standing underneath it."

"I had no idea," Dellenbach said. "I was not expecting this at all."

No worries though, she said yes.

Carpenter said he worked with Riverside Theater officials for about three months to work out all of the details for the unique marriage proposal.