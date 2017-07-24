Hatley father ordered to stand trial in teen rape case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The second of two men accused of raping a 17-year-old girl who told investigators she believed she had been drugged with a glass of wine was ordered to stand trial Monday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Scott Filtz, 57, of Hatley, and his 20-year-old son Raymond of Stevens Point are each charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and having sex with a child age 16 or older.

During a preliminary hearing for the father, a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify the charges after a Marathon County Sheriff's Department deputy testified, court records said. No date was immediately set for Scott Filtz to enter pleas.

The son was ordered to stand trial a week ago.

Prosecutors say the girl went to Scott Filtz's house in the Town of Bevent July 1 and was given a glass of wine. According to the complaint, the girl said she didn't remember anything that occurred after drinking it.

The teen's mother found her the next morning at Raymond's home, the complaint said. The mother reported the teen was still impaired and had bruises and scratches on her body.

The teen said she did not "knowingly give Scott or Raymond permission to have sex with her," the complaint said. Prosecutors say the teen once dated the son.

The father initially told investigators he did not have sex with the teen but then admitted he did, the complaint said.

The son said the teen must have taken "something and was out of control and begging them for sex," the complaint said.

Several bottles of wine and some medications were taken from the father's home.