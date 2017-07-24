Ohio St, Penn St, Badgers, 'Cats make Big Ten preseason list - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ohio St, Penn St, Badgers, 'Cats make Big Ten preseason list

Posted:

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin each placed two players on the preseason Big Ten all-conference list released Monday.

Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett and defensive end Tyquan Lewis were joined on the East Division team by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley. Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales rounded out the lineup as chosen by a media panel.

Northwestern placed running back Justin Jackson and safety Goodwin Igwebuike on the West Division team, while Wisconsin had linebacker Jack Cichy and tight end Troy Fumagalli honored. Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell also made the West lineup.

Barkley is the only junior among the group

