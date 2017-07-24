Wausau woman wants more police departments to carry Narcan

After a 26 year-old man was revived by three doses of Narcan in Marshfield early Sunday morning, a Wausau woman saved by the opioid reversal drug five years ago would like to see more departments carry the drug.

Marshfield Police responded to a call about a man unconscious in his car, suffering from an apparent opioid overdose.

The quick thinking officer administered one dose of Narcan to the man, but it wasn't until paramedics arrived and two more doses were given that the man regained consciousness.

Marshfield is one of only a handful of departments in the area who issue the drug to its officers.

"Narcan is often introduced in those instances where you're not certain. It's certainly not going to harm the patient," said Lt. Darren Larson with the Marshfield Police Department. "[Narcan] has been instrumental in bringing people back."

Katrina Poss is celebrating 17 months of sobriety, and got her wake up call in Green Bay where she overdosed. Paramedics at the scene gave Poss a dose of Narcan and saved her life.

"The next thing I know I woke up in the back of an ambulance," said Poss, now a mother of two children. "If they didn't save my life, then I wouldn't have my kids. I wouldn't have my career."

Poss said that with the problem she sees in Central Wisconsin with opioids, it's important that more departments get on board, and issue the drug to its officers.

"[Police] are the first people there. Chances are they've seen addiction. They know the person's overdosing," she said.

"The mere fact that we have to carry it as part of our daily tool bag now is pretty indicative of the problem that we're facing," Lt. Larson said. "We're out there to protect our citizens."

Along with Marshfield, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff's Department also carry Narcan, as well as full-time paramedics.

Other departments in the area like the Wausau and Stevens Point Police Departments, as well as the Marathon County Sheriff's department do not.

Stevens Point Police would like to have it by the end of the year.

The Merrill Police Department said they're currently in the middle of a research project to see how beneficial the drug can be for its officers.