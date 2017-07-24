Joey Hauser finds clarity, chooses Marquette over Wisconsin and Michigan State

The battle between Marquette and Wisconsin for one of the top forwards in the country came to an end last night. SPASH's Joey Hauser announced he would join the Golden Eagles on the court for the 2018 season.

"A big reason for me to go is because I think Coach Wojciechowski was the guy that was going to get the best out of me as a player," Hauser said. "He's going to help me have the best four years of my life."

The 6'8" rising senior share his decision via twitter on Sunday. He said there was some backlash about not choosing to go with the Badgers, but he has been laughing the negativity off.

Hauser helped lead the panthers to three consecutive WIAA Division I state titles. The four-star prospect averaged 23.6 points and 11.5 rebounds during his junior season and he thinks his smart offensive playing style will mesh will with that of Marquette's.

"They're a really high-scoring team, but its not about me just scoring the ball," Hauser said. "I think I can get other guys open and be a smart player offensively and defensively."

After the long recruiting process, he said he finally had a moment of clarity about where he wanted to spend his time in college.

"Now that I've committed to Marquette it feels really good," Hauser said. "It feels like I don't have to worry about anything. It's been pretty crazy, but it's just really relieving."

The decision to go with Marquette means Hauser will be reunited with his brother, Sam, on the court. Sam, who is entering his Sophomore year, obviously played a role in Joey's decision to be a Golden Eagle, but Joey said that's just a side perk. The real reason why Marquette is the winner is because of the coaching staff.

"The easy answer is, oh he's going there because of his brother, but we tried to encourage Joey not to go there because of Sam," said Joey's father David. "We wanted him to go to the school he wanted to go to because of his relationship with the coaching staff. So I think Joey's relationship with Coach Wojciechowski, which started a long time ago, really was the difference maker for him."

David said Sam has been nothing but supportive by letting Joey make the decision for himself.