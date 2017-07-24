Sen. John McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the ongoing effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill:

The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.

In a statement Monday night, McCain's office says he looks forward to continuing work on "important legislation." It cites specifically health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

McCain has been diagnosed with cancer. His return to the Senate had been uncertain.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

8:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has jokingly threatened to fire his health secretary if a crucial vote to repeal "Obamacare" fails.

Trump told thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering in West Virginia that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price "better get" the votes to begin debate on health care legislation Tuesday.

Otherwise, Trump said he'd repeat his tagline from "The Apprentice," the reality show he once starred in: "You're fired."

The comment drew laughs from the crowd and Trump gave Price a friendly pat on the shoulder, suggesting he'd been joking.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she'd taken the comment that way as well.