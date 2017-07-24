Portage Co. community frustrated after alert scare

A small rural Portage County community is looking for answers after an alert Sunday night about a sexually violent person living in their community. The alert said Peter Yogerst, who's lived in the town of Alban for about six months, had violated his electronic monitoring device and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

"My phone rang at like 12:03 last night, and it was an automated recording," said town of Alban resident Pam Kruzicki. "I went and double checked all the doors, made sure they were locked."

A sleepless night for Kruzicki and many others. The alert she got actually came nearly 40 minutes after police said they were notified by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections of the violation.

"You just lay awake wondering what's going on now, has he been apprehended, is he running somewhere, is he on the loose. How do you know, it's hard to sleep after that," said Kruzicki.

Police said they got to Yogerst's home at 11:46 p.m. and he was there waiting. Kruzicki said she never got an alert that the warrant was canceled, and didn't know he was apprehended until the morning. Frustrations have mounted in the small community after very few answers as to how and what happened Sunday night.

"Are we safe?" said Kruzicki. "Now we've got a concerned community."

Representative Katrina Shankland made countless calls to the DOC Monday before she was able to learn that the monitoring device had a malfunction which is what triggered the alert. Yogerst was only released into that home six months ago, leaving residents worried it will happen again.

"Fortunately for us it was more or less a false alarm," said Kruzicki. "We need to know how often is this equipment going to malfunction."

The community said Sunday night all of the fears they had about having a sexually violent person live in their community came to a reality.

"Never expected that to happen," said Kruzicki.

Shankland said she's working on talking to the DOC about the monitoring system so she can get her residents more answers and assurance that theyll be safe.

"The very worry that they had came true," said Shankland. "People here in this area are wondering is this going to happen again and how many more nights are we going to have to worry."

Yogerst will be held in jail until the equipment is replaced.

Yogerst is considered a sexually violent person, which means he meets a specific criteria that includes being a danger to others and has a mental disorder. He lives in the home with another sexually violent person.